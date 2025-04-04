HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.99 and a 12-month high of $233.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.56.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

