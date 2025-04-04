Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396,553 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

