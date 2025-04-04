Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,709,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,753,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,675,000 after buying an additional 1,391,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after acquiring an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $148.29 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.