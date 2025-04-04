Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Herc by 111.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $130.06 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.64.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.20.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

