Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $18.13. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 150,764 shares changing hands.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
