Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Hempco Food and Fiber Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
About Hempco Food and Fiber
Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.
