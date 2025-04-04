Helen Thornton Acquires 10,985 Shares of Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton bought 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of A$38,447.50 ($24,333.86).

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arena REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Arena REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

