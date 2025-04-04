Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 119130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $6,634,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 560,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 590,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

