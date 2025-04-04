Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Down 7.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $4.14 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $977,450. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,530 shares of company stock worth $299,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 944,631 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 861,150 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $6,858,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 565,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.