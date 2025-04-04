Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 16373968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.13.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.