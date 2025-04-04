Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 16373968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.13.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 60,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.