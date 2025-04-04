Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $513,000 Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 29.8 %

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.