Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

