Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 4,989 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 9.3 %

TRIP stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 649.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.