Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after acquiring an additional 476,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 173.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

