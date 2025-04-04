Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

