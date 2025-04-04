Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,712,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $20,373,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $18,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

