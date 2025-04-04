Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nano-X Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNOX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $4.67 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 465.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

