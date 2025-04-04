Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $552,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $8,545,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $96,620 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,226.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,341.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,254.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.