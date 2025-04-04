Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 27,570 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

