Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,330 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 136,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,843.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.02 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

