Head-To-Head Analysis: Turtle Beach (TBCH) vs. Its Competitors

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Turtle Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Turtle Beach and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 229 485 1024 50 2.50

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.03%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.26%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 15.87 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.63 million -$90.17 million 22.25

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Turtle Beach’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s peers have a beta of -8.06, indicating that their average share price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

