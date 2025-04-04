HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13).

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

