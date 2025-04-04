HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13).
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Volume Spike Signals Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AI Arms Race: U.S. vs China—These 4 Stocks Stand Out
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Charles Schwab Stock: Trading Up in a Down Market
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.