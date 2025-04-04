Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,740.18. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

