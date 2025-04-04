HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCP
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.