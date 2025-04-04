Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$73.50 and last traded at C$73.50, with a volume of 20468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPS.A shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$690.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total value of C$44,645.00. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

