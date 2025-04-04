Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.54.

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.