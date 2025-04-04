Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 13.0 %

Halliburton stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

