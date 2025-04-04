Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 260,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.84. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $59,032.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,417,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,774.88. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,808. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

