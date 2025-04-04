Hadyn Stephens Purchases 65,368 Shares of Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens bought 65,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,922.16 ($98,052.00).

Waypoint REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Waypoint REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

