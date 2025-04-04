Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

