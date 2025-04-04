GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.83 ($23.66).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,465.50 ($19.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,464 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.26. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
