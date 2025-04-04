Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 543096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,271 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,404,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

