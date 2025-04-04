Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $287.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.