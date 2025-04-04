Growth Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks refer to shares of companies that are expected to achieve higher-than-average growth in revenues or earnings compared to the market. These companies often reinvest their profits back into the business for expansion rather than paying out dividends, and they typically trade at higher valuations based on their future growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $8.75 on Friday, reaching $124.35. 6,693,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $52.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $835.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $972.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $992.16. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

