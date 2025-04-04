Groupama Asset Managment Sells 7,483 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $237,375,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after buying an additional 368,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total transaction of $4,844,734.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,641,035.90. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
