Groupama Asset Managment Sells 7,483 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $237,375,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after buying an additional 368,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total transaction of $4,844,734.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,641,035.90. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.