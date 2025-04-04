Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

