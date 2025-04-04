Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 1,726 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

