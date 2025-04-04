Gregg A. Bresner Buys 1,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $10,410.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,065.59. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE CION opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $541.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
