Gregg A. Bresner Buys 1,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $10,410.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,065.59. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CION opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $541.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

