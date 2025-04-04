Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.42). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.43), with a volume of 5,824,392 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greencoat UK Wind PLC will post 14.4164038 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

