Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

