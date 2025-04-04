Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,431,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156,443 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises approximately 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.41% of Grab worth $77,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 446,965 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grab by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 402,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,086,000 after acquiring an additional 988,953 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $19,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.26 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

