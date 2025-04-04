Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,617 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 334% compared to the average daily volume of 5,444 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 146,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

