GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 266677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $11,295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.