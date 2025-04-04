GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 809,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 768,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,486.50. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

