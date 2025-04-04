Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 214271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

