Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Global Payments by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 995,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,554,000 after buying an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $92.96 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

