GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 141,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 165,108 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

GH Research Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

