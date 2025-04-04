German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of German American Bancorp worth $70,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GABC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,086 shares of company stock worth $42,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.