Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Flutter Entertainment worth $475,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $946,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,294 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,210,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 5.3 %

FLUT stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

