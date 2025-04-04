Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,209 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Onsemi worth $661,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

